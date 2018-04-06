AC Milan defender successfully undergoes surgery

AC Milan right-back Andrea Conti has had a successful operation to stabilise his knee, but faces a period of half a year out of action.

The 24 year-old completed a €24 million summer switch from Atalanta, which included Milan youth player Matteo Pessina moving in the other direction.

However, the Italian international has only featured twice in the league for the Rossoneri after rupturing his cruciate ligament back in September.

A second injury, which occurred in training, will see Conti out for the rest of the season and potentially return to playing again in September.

The absence of Conti has seen Davide Calabria stake a claim as Milan’s first choice right-back, scoring once and creating three goals in 17 Serie A appearances.