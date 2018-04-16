AC Milan goalkeeper apologises for controversial video

An apology has been issued by AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma following the release of a video in which he joked about Napoli and Neapolitans.

The teenager hails from the town of Castellammare di Stabia which is situated just 30km south-east of Naples but dealt a big blow to his hometown club’s Scudetto hopes over the weekend.

During the Diavolo’s 0-0 draw with Napoli at the San Siro, he pulled off a stunning injury time to deny Arkadiusz Milik a winner and then joked about it in a personal video afterwards.

In the video, which was intended only for private use with his uncle, the youngster jibed that he had actually tried to let the goal in to aid the Partenopei in their Scudetto bid and used an insult in local dialect, which he insisted was simply a running joke between himself and his uncle.

“Hi guys, firstly I wanted to to say that I’m sorry you misunderstood my video, which was a very personal one,” Donnarumma said in a video he posted on Facebook in an attempt to clarify the situation.

“I don’t know how it came to be released. I work for Milan and do the best for my club, the message was just me teasing my uncle, with whom I always joke before and after games.

“It is nothing against Naples, Neapolitans or anyone else. I’m sorry that some people misunderstood me and my words. As I said on Sunday, I’m sympathetic to Napoli and have nothing against them. I like being there because it is my city.

“I send you a big hug and good luck with everything.”