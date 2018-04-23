AC Milan identify summer attacking targets

AC Milan are looking to reinforce their squad this summer and have identified both Emil Forsberg and Memphis Depay as potential options.

Although Milan currently sit seventh in the Serie A table, they have struggled for goals and have only the tenth best scoring record in the Italian top flight, thus attacking options are required as they look to compete for a Champions League spot next season.

According to Calcionews24.com, Milan’s sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has identified Forsberg and Depay as the club’s main attacking targets this summer.

Forsberg has mainly been deployed as an attacking midfielder for Red Bull Leipzig and has two goals and two assists in 21 Bundesliga appearances this season, and had been linked with the Rossoneri last summer.

Conversely, Depay has been in phenomenal form for Lyon and has 15 goals and 11 assists in 32 Ligue 1 appearances this season, and also has the ability to score incredible goals as shown by his stunning winner against Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in February.

Milan have already begun exploratory negotiations with Lyon regarding Depay and the French club want at least €40 million for the Dutch winger.