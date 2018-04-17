AC Milan and Inter to battle for Sassuolo striker

Domenico Berardi will bring an end to his Sassuolo career this summer and it seems set to be a duel between AC Milan and Inter for his signature.

After an explosive start to his career in Serie A, the forward’s development has stalled of late and he is going through another disappointing season in which he has only managed three goals.

As a result, he held talks with Neroverdi sporting director Giovanni Carnevali, who told the player that a change of scenery during the summer might be the best thing for all parties, according to Calcio News 24.

The player’s agent was not too pleased with Carnevali claiming that Berardi might be best served by moving on but it now seems that a departure will be the likely outcome during the summer.

That leaves a potential Milan derby in the transfer market, although the Rossoneri are the frontrunners at present, with Massimiliano Mirabelli a known admirer of the forward, who he believes could be revitalised under Gennaro Gattuso.

Initial contact has been made and received well by the player, although Sassuolo president Giorgio Squinzi’s asking price of €40-€45 million is viewed as too much by both San Siro sides.

It seems certain that any such deal would involve a fee in the region of €25m in addition to one of the club’s stars of the future such as Raoul Bellanova or Manuel Locatelli for the Rossoneri or Andrea Pinamonti or Federico Valietti for their rivals.