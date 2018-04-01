AC Milan midfielder Biglia suspended for Inter clash

AC Milan must take on rivals Inter in their crucial Serie A clash without key midfielder Lucas Biglia, who sits the match out through suspension.

Having been scheduled to be played last month, the Derby della Madonnina was postponed due to the sudden and tragic death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, but will go ahead on Wednesday.

With a potential Champions League qualifying spot at stake, the Derby holds even greater significance, but the Rossoneri must now reshape their midfield following Biglia’s ban.

The Argentina international was booked in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Juventus for a tactical foul on compatriot Paulo Dybala in the second half, taking his tally for the season up to five and earning a one-match suspension.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso is short of options to partner Franck Kessie and Giacomo Bonaventura in the centre of midfield, but may turn to Riccardo Montolivo to replace the former Lazio man.

After a woeful start to the campaign, Milan find themselves eight points off their city rivals, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualifying position, with nine matches remaining.

Biglia has made 23 league appearances for the Rossoneri in his debut season at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, scoring once.