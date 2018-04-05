AC Milan pondering Spanish stars swap deal with Napoli

A potential swap deal of Spanish wingers could take place this summer between AC Milan and Napoli, with Jose Callejon and Suso going in opposite directions.

The Rossoneri are already set to swoop for one Napoli player this summer, with the club very keen on recruiting Pepe Reina as a free agent upon the expiration of his deal at the Stadio San Paolo.

According to Il Mattino, that may not be the only piece of business involving the clubs this summer, with members of the Milan hierarchy having already contacted Callejon’s agent Manuel Garcia Quillon.

During those preliminary discussions, they have made their interest in the former Real Madrid attacker known to Qullon, who is incidentally also the agent of Suso.

In order to bring in Callejon during the summer, Milan will have to sacrifice Suso and are prepared to part with him in a bid to bring in the 31-year-old.

Napoli, who have not discussed any such deal with the Diavolo, have put a price tag of €35 million on Callejon’s head and will not allow him to depart for anything less, while Suso has a release clause of €38m at the San Siro.

As a result, a possible swap deal which would benefit all parties concerned is being considered and could lead to an interesting all-Spanish summer exchange.