AC Milan plan Lyon raid

AC Milan are planning to raid Lyon in the summer with Memphis Depay top of their summer shopping list, and the player is also keen to make the move happen.

Having spent over €200 million last year, the Rossoneri have struggled upfront with Nikola Kalinic, and Andre Silva both misfiring, and the only other attacking talent they have is youngster Patrick Cutrone.

Thus, the Milan hierarchy are looking to bring Depay to Serie A, and Forza Italian Football has learned the player would welcome a move to the San Siro.

During the international break, Depay was asked of the interest, and although complimentary insisted he is only concentrating on Lyon.

“I’m focused on Lyon,” he told the press. “I live day by day. I get up every morning and thank God for giving me the opportunity to play football. If clubs are interested in me, this is certainly not the time to talk about it.

“But AC Milan are a great club and a great team with a great history, but there are a lot of big clubs around the world.”

After being advised to join Lyon from Manchester United by his representatives – SEG – who look at all aspects of a player’s management and development with keen interest in how good a fit the club is for the player, they have also decided Milan fit the bill for Depay should he decide to leave Ligue 1.

This is due to the tactics implemented by Gennaro Gattuso which would suit Depay, as well as the medical/training facilities at Milanello, including Milan Lab.