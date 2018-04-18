AC Milan Player Ratings: Fade to Black

AC Milan’s miserable run continued as they succumbed to a 1-1 draw against Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Wednesday evening.

As a result, Milan are now five games without a win, but remain sixth in the Serie A table, as Fiorentina also lost at home to Lazio.

Things looked good early on as Giacomo Bonaventura opened the scoring for Milan, after Andrea Belotti has smashed a penalty against the crossbar in the opening minutes. However, Torino came into the game in the second period and Lorenzo De Silvestri headed home the equaliser with 20 minutes left.