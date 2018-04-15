AC Milan shutout Napoli and stunt Scudetto hopes further

A dogged AC Milan side all but ended any faint hoped Napoli had for Scudetto glory as they held the Partenopei to a 0-0 draw at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday afternoon.

Napoli having almost 60 percent possession, rarely tested Gianluigi Donnarumma, though Arkadiusz Milik had the best chance of the game in the final minute but the Milan goalkeeper pulled off a world class save to deny the Pole.

Thus, the Rossoneri remain unbeaten at home in their last seven games, though they have drawn their last three. Meanwhile Napoli continued their unbeaten away record in Serie A, which goes back to October 2016.

Despite that, Napoli could end up six points behind Juventus, who play Sampdoria later in the day.

Napoli did have plenty of early possession, though it was Milan who had the best chances in the opening few minutes.

Giacomo Bonaventura fired a seemingly tame shot low at goal, but it required the outstretched hand of Pepe Reina to divert it wide.

A golden opportunity came the way of Nikola Kalinic moments later, as a cross found its way to the Croatian, but unmarked at the far post he flashed his header wide.

Milan were looking dangerous down the left side, and Hakan Calhanoglu combined with Ricardo Rodriguez whose cross was beaten away by Reina.

Napoli did eventually get a shot on goal through Jose Callejon, but he could only fire wide, before a lovely Lorenzo Insigne back heel to Dries Mertens on the edge of the penalty area found the Belgian unmarked, but he was denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

At the other end, Kalidou Koulibaly made a crucial intervention to poke a dangerous ball to Kalinic out for a corner, then Calhanoglu headed over the bar from close range.

As the first half drew to a close, Hamsik fired, then Insigne dribbled his way into the Milan penalty area but his shot was off target.

After the break, Napoli went straight into the Milan area and Marek Hamsik flashed a shot across goal.

Chances became few and far between for both teams are the second half developed, with long shots from Insigne, and Suso as close as either side got to scoring.

A wonderful ball over the top found Insigne just six yards out, but the angle was too tight and his could only fire straight at Donnarumma.

Then in time added on Arkadiusz Milik has a wonderful chance as the ball fell to him, unmarked four yards out, but a great save from Donnarumma turned the strike round the post.