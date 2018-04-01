AC Milan sound out Benfica starlet amidst Manchester City and Arsenal interest

AC Milan have identified Benfica teenager Joao Felix as a summer target, and are set to battle Premier League duo Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Rossoneri have made a concerted effort to bring the average age of their squad down and are on the lookout for young starlets, with Joao Felix fitting the bill.

This has prompted them to prepare a move for the 18-year-old, according to Lisbon-based A Bola, as Diavolo sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli travelled to Portugal to assess the player in action, with a view to a deal.

Having starred for Benfica B this season, Joao Felix has attracted interest from a host of European clubs and drawn comparisons to former Rossoneri midfielder and Benfica icon Rui Costa.

Released by Porto’s academy, the attacking midfielder joined Benfica B in 2015 and has scored five goals in 22 appearances, but is yet to break into the senior team.

Joao Felix has represented Portugal at U-21 level on four occasions, scoring twice.