AC Milan star a World Cup risk with fractured back

Lucas Biglia’s season looks set to be over after the AC Milan midfielder fractured two vertebrae in the shock 1-0 defeat to Benevento on Saturday, and is facing a race against time to be fit for the World Cup.

The Argentina international had to be withdrawn in the 72nd minute after taking a knock to the back, and the former Lazio star was visibly clutching his back as he made way for Manuel Locatelli.

Initial tests do not bode well for Biglia, with Milan announcing an early diagnosis indicating fractures to the small bones protruding from vertebrae in the lower back.

“AC Milan announces that following a clash during the match against Benevento, Lucas Biglia suffered a strong blow to his back,” a statement by the Rossoneri declared.

“Tests have indicated a fracture of the transverse processes of the first two lumbar vertebrae. Over the coming days, after further assessments have been completed, a detailed prognosis can be formulated.”

Biglia is likely to miss Milan’s final four Serie A fixtures, as well as the Coppa Italia final against Juventus in May.

The 32-year-old was expected to be included in Argentina’s squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia, but faces an anxious wait to find out if he will be fit enough to compete.