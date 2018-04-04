AC Milan v Inter: Derby to be broadcast in 181 countries

With the Milan Derby fast approaching, over 181 countries will be watching the match between AC Milan and Inter which promises to essentially be a Champions League playoff.

Milan come into the game off the back of a loss to Juventus, which severely dented their Champions League hopes, thus the game is a must win for the Rossoneri. Meanwhile, Inter have put their bad run of form behind them and have won two on the bounce, producing impressive displays.

There will be around 75,00 at the Stadio San Siro for the rescheduled game, as well as 44 TV stations, which will broadcast the match to 181 countries.

Asia will obviously dominate the foreign market, since both teams have owners from the Far East. However, the derby will be broadcast in every corner of the globe from Africa to the Americas, and of course Europe.