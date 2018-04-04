AC Milan v Inter: Official Line-Ups

The Derby della Madonnina takes place at the Stadio San Siro, with AC Milan and Inter battling it out with a view to chasing a Champions League spot.

Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso has gone for Patrick Cutrone up front – the man who decided the last Derby, in the Coppa Italia – whilst Riccardo Montolivo leads the midfield in place of the suspended Lucas Biglia. Alessio Romagnoli recovers just on time for this game, and is in his usual spot in the Milan backline.

Luciano Spalletti on the other hand continues with his latest Inter side that managed to get back to winning ways after a difficult spell.

Marcelo Brozovic is deployed in midfield, with Rafinha in the hole behind Mauro Icardi. Either side of the captain are the revitalised Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic.

AC Milan (4-3-3): G. Donnarumma; Calabria, Bonucci (c), Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Montolivo, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu

Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; Cancelo, Skriniar, Miranda, D’Ambrosio; Gagliardini, Brozovic; Candreva, Rafinha, Perisic; Icardi (c)