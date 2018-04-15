AC Milan v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Napoli to the Stadio San Siro for their Week 32 Serie A clash, in the hope of stopping the Partenopei juggernaut.

Napoli have taken 16 out of 18 points from their last six games against AC Milan in Serie A, scoring an average of 2.7 goals per game, and their last away defeat came in October 2016 against Juventus.

Thankfully for Rossoneri fans, Milan are unbeaten in their last six matches at home, though their last two have been draws against Inter and Sassuolo.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, C. Zapata, Rodríguez; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Kalinie, Calhanoglu

Napoli: Reina; Maggio, Albiol, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Allan Jorginho, Hamsik; Mertens, Callejon, Insigne