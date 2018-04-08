AC Milan v Sassuolo: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Sassuolo to the Stadio San Siro in the hope of getting back to winning ways following defeat to Juventus and a derby draw with Inter.

They will have to be alert to the talents of Domenico Berardi who has already scored eight goals in Serie A against Milan – more than against any other opponent.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu

Sassuolo: Consigli; Lemos, Acerbi, Peluso; Lirola, Mazzitelli, Sensi, Missiroli, Rogerio; Berardi, Politano