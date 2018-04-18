AC Milan’s miserable run continues at Torino

AC Milan’s miserable run continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Wednesday evening.

As a result, Milan are now five games without a win, but remain sixth in the Serie A table, as Fiorentina also lost at home to Lazio.

Things looked good early on as Giacomo Bonaventura opened the scoring for Milan, after Andrea Belotti has smashed a penalty against the crossbar in the opening minutes. However, Torino came into the game in the second period and Lorenzo De Silvestri headed home the equaliser with 20 minutes left.

The result did extend the Granata’s winless run against Milan, with their last victory over the Rossoneri in Serie A coming in November 2001.

Just three minutes in, Franck Kessie tripped Cristian Ansaldi in the box, after the Toro man had robbed him in midfield. But thankfully for Milan, Belotti stepped up and blasted the spot kick off the crossbar.

To make amends Kessie raced into the Torino penalty area, then forced a good low stop from Salvatore Sirigu. Bonaventura was then on hand for the follow up and fired past the Toro keeper from 20 yards out.

That frantic start gave way to a lull in the game, with neither side able to create many opportunities.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was forced into a good save, after Belotti connected with a De Silvestri cross. From the resulting corner, Iago Falque failed to hit the target from point-blank range.

At the other end, Ignazio Abate got free of Ansaldi and whipped in a good ball for Nikola Kalinic, who could only head wide.

After the break, Milan had Torino pinned in their half early on, though they were unable to break through the Granata backline.

Then, against the run of play, a De Silvestri cross found its way to Ansaldi who blasted just over the crossbar.

That seemed to galvanise Torino, who went close through Simone Edera whose initial drive was parried out to Belotti, but his strike was deflected out for a corner. Adem Ljajic then swung the ball into De Silvestri who rose above Abate to head past Donnarumma at the near post.

As the game came to a close, chances to win it came to both sides. First Kessie played in Patrick Cutrone who forced a great save from Sirigu, then following some pinball in the penalty box, the ball fell to Ljajic who was denied by a great Donnarumma stop.

De Silvestri picked up his second booking in stoppage time and was promptly sent off.