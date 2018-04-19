Alisson: Roma must have right attitude against aggressive Liverpool

Roma goalkeeper Alisson admitted that he couldn’t help but look ahead to the club’s Champions League semi-final clash against Liverpool on Tuesday, but warned that the correct attitude was needed to progress.

The Giallorossi stunned Barcelona with a 4-4 away goals win, after thrashing the Spanish leaders 3-0 in the second leg, to set up a tie against the in-form Merseyside club, and are within two matches of only a second final appearance.

However, Brazil international Alisson insisted that his teammates could not afford to take Liverpool lightly, whilst dismissed changes in tactics as the reason for their impressive progress in Europe.

“It’s hard not to think about the Liverpool matches,” the former Internacional goalkeeper told RomaTV. “Liverpool are a very aggressive team that press a lot, so we must be careful.

“On Saturday we have another match [against S.P.A.L. in Serie A] and we need to do well in that to arrive in the best condition for the Champions League.

“Our tactics change little, it doesn’t matter if we play with three or four at the back. What is most important is our attitude, we have to work together.”

Alisson has been an ever present in Serie A and the Champions League this season, and has kept 19 clean sheets in 39 appearances.