Allegri: All Juventus lacked was a goal

Despite Juventus' 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid, Bianconeri coach Massimilano Allegri felt his side were lacking that finishing touch.

Cristiano Ronaldo give Los Blancos a dream start, scoring after just three minutes, before a spectacular overhead kick doubled the lead just after the hour mark. Moments later Paulo Dybala was given his marching orders, then Marcelo wrapped up a convincing victory in Turin.

“He [Ronaldo] has been the best forward in the world in recent years,” Allegri said. “He has a clarity that nobody else has. The fans showed class [by applauding].

“Football is a show and when there is a moment like this one, it is correct to applaud.

“The best two teams are Real Madrid and Barcelona because one has Ronaldo and the other has [Lionel] Messi, which is a major advantage.”

Speaking about the defeat as a whole, Allegri said he felt his players had deserved something from the game.

“I am upset about the result,” he said. “Apart from with the first goal, my players were very good. I don’t know what might happen in the return leg. All we lacked was a goal.

“If you don’t score then Real Madrid can close down the game and that’s what they have done. We didn’t have any luck, that’s true.

“We played well in the first half, but Real Madrid also did important things and their goalkeeper also denied us a goal.”