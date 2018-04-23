Allegri: Juventus are still top of Serie A

Following Juventus’ last gasp defeat to Napoli, Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri pointed out that they are still top of Serie A, though admitted the Partenopei have a more favourable run in.

An 89th minute Koulibaly header gave Napoli a stunning 1-0 victory over Juventus in Turin, which puts them right back on the heels of the Serie A leaders.

Juventus now sit just one point above Napoli in the standings, with trips to Roma and Inter to come, after a bullet from the Partenopei centre-back just as it looked like the match was set for a draw.

“Making calculations is useless,”Allegri told the press. “We must learn from the defeat and think about preparing for the game against Inter.

“According to everyone, Napoli are favourites for the title given the games they have to play. But the game are there to be win and can play fantastically well.

“I have seen lots of things happen in football. The match against Inter will be decisive.

“I believe that being negative doesn’t get you anywhere. We are still first, and knew that the Scudetto would be very hard to win.

“The game tonight was terrible, there wasn’t a shot on target. We had to be better on the corner, but we accept the defeat. We are ahead in the Serie A table and on goal difference. We have to be calm.

“Come the end of the season everyone is lacking energy. We have to think about doing what we set out to do.”