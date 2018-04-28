Allegri: Juventus need to win all their games, to win the Scudetto

After beating Inter 3-2 in the final minute of the match, Juventus coach Massimilano Allegri was unequivocal in what his side need to do to win the Scudetto.

An incredible match at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza saw Juventus grab a late winner against ten-man Inter, to win 3-2 and retain their grip on the Serie A Scudetto race.

Douglas Costa opened the scoring after just 13 minutes, volleying home from close range. Then just after half time, Mauro Icardi headed in the equaliser, before Ivan Perisic forced a mistake from Andrea Barzagli who put into his own net.

Then in the dying minutes of the game, Juan Cuadrado wriggled free on the right and his deflected shot wrong footed Samir Handanovic, from a tight angle, then Gonzalo Higuain bagged the winner one minute from time to end a 716-minute goalless run.

“To win the title we need to win all our games,” Allegri told the press. “Napoli will win all theirs.

“It was a beautiful game tonight, the fans at the San Siro were great which is a positive for sport, and for italian football.

“If we lost tonight things would have been worse. We need to congratulate Inter for the performance as in the second half we, essentially, began it trailing.

“When you get to this stage of the season, winning games isn’t easy as there is tension in every game.

“Inter, coming back in the second half, took some risks and we couldn’t match their pressing.

“We aren’t looking ahead too much. It isn’t May 20, we still have the Coppa Italia final. After Crotone and Napoli, Juventus have 18 wins, 2 draws and one loss in 21 games.

“You don’t decide when you drop points, sometimes you do it at unexpected times. Today Livorno were promoted into Serie B, as were Siena, and Livorno drew to go up.

“When the ball becomes heavy, and the goal small, you have to be patient.”

Inter had Matias Vecino sent off early in the second half, while there were also questionable decisions throughout the game.

“On Monday there was a referee meeting, and how many incidents were debatable in the game,” Allegri went on. “The referee whistled, and that’s it.

“I’m not worried about losing the title, or saying things that I think. I said some negative things which were about not managing ball possession.

“The numerical superiority you have is lost if you stay still. When we went ahead it was because of things we’ve worked on. and it’s something we need to improve on.

“Today was positive, while against Crotyone things were very bad.

“This was an important match to win, and we have the duty to win them all, including the Coppa Italia.

“Maybe we would have drawn tonight and Napoli will lose tomorrow. Things would then stay the same. The Scudetto will be decided on May 20.

“If we are better than them we’ll win, otherwise we will congratulate them.”