Allegri: Juventus would have beaten Real Madrid in extra-time

Following a dramatic evening in the Champions League, Juventus boss Massmiliano Allegri felt his team would have beaten Real Madrid if they game had gone to extra-time.

As it happened a last minute Cristiano Ronaldo penalty gave Los Blancos the goal they needed to make the semi-finals, after Mario Mandzukic and Blaise Matuidi had got Juve back on level terms.

“Juventus played an excellent match,” Allegri told the press. “I have to congratulate the players a lot.

“We also played well in the first leg for 60 minutes, we conceded the first goal after two minutes, then there was the great goal from Ronaldo.

“Tonight the guys did well to overturn the first leg result, and after that deserved at least extra-time and, with two substitutions left, we had a good chance to make the semi-finals.

“There is a lot of bitterness, so tonight and tomorrow we have to vent, then from Friday we need to find the strength to start again and beat Sampdoria.”

After the penalty decision, Allergi was seen in an argument with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on the sidelines.

“He said to me ‘clear penalty’ .. and it was clear in the first leg that we should have had a penalty on Cuadrado,” Allegri went on.

“Then there was anger, regret, in that situation came Buffon’s red card, and not that of Benatia who should have been sent off with a decision [last man] like that. There was general confusion.

“Given the two games, we deserved to win both, but in both were unable to get through.

“Tonight was even more proof that Juventus have grown a lot in the last few years.

“We need to continue like this, it is a game that gives self-esteem makes everyone sit up and take notice of us in the Champions League next year.