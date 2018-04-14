Allegri offers no guarantees on Juventus future

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri admits he does not know whether he will remain at the club beyond the end of the season, but insisted that no discussions had been held yet.

The former AC Milan tactician has enjoyed a hugely successful spell at the Allianz Stadium since replacing Antonio Conte in 2014, having won the Scudetto in every season and reached two Champions League finals.

However, doubts have been cast over whether he will extend his stay in Turin, amidst interest from the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, and Allegri did little to allay such speculation.

“I have not spoken to the club yet, we need to discuss what should and needs to happen for next year,” the 50-year-old claimed in his press conference on Saturday, ahead of Juventus’ Serie A clash against Sampdoria.

“We have the chance to win a seventh consecutive title and write our names into the history books, so we cannot let this opportunity slip. As for my sabbatical, I will take that from 9 May [the end of the season] until July when we return to training.

“In life you never know what will happen. Maybe an unfortunate change of circumstances means I can only stay another year, or stop altogether. At the moment I am only focused on winning the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia thought.”

Allegri is a four-time Scudetto winner, having lifted the title at Milan prior to his three wins with the Bianconeri, and with Juventus sitting four points clear of Napoli, is on course to add another this term.