Allegri outlines conditions for Juventus stay

With Massimiliano Allegri a man in demand around European football, the coach has reportedly given Juventus his list of demands for remaining at the club.

The Tuscan native has two years left to run on his current contract in Turin but has already became the third most successful coach in club history in his four years at the helm, behind only Giovanni Trappatoni and Marcello Lippi.

He wants to extend that run of success too, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that Allegri is keen to remain at the Old Lady but wants to do so on his terms.

The first thing that he has asked for is a renovation and freshening up of the playing staff, with the man in charge keen to move forward with a younger core to his squad.

He wants to avoid ending up in a similar kind of situation which hurt him towards the end of his time at AC Milan and has asked for the club to purchase younger players during the summer transfer window.

In addition, he also wants to deliver the Champions League trophy to the club and is more determined than ever to do so as his side sit on the brink of a quarter-final at the hands of Real Madrid and if Serie A must be sacrificed to an extent to do so, then so be it.

Allegri has made the point to Giuseppe Marotta that he has achieved everything that he possibly can, with his current crop and that the gap with Europe’s elite will only widen if changes aren’t made.

Patience is also a key aspect of Allegri’s plan, having warned that it could lead to a season of bedding in and gelling but that they will be well primed to compete on all fronts the following campaign.

Many clubs have shown an interest in him but the coach has made it clear he wants to stay at the Bianconeri, if they are willing to agree to his terms.