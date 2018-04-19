Allegri: The title race will not end when Juventus face Napoli

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is under no illusions about the importance of this coming Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash with Napoli, but he does not think it will necessarily determine the fate of this season’s title.

A slip-up away to relegation threatened Crotone allowed the Partenopei to close the gap between themselves and Juventus, again, to four points as they overturned a deficit to beat Udinese, and Allegri is only thinking about winning when the two meet.

“It was just not our evening [against Crotone],” he said. “Now we have to focus on the match against Napoli.

“I will not be playing for a draw. We have to give our maximum to try and win.

“Winning would be a huge step forward but the Scudetto will not be decided on Sunday.”