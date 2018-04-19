Arsenal plot move for Juventus defender

Arsenal are preparing a bid to tempt Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani to the Premier League this summer.

The 23 year-old has enjoyed an extended run in the Bianconeri first team following the departure of Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan in the summer.

However the Italian may still find himself surplus to requirements in Turin, with Arsenal prepared to offer Rugani a fresh start in England according to The Sun.

The Gunners have featured a three-man backline this season, with full-backs Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal utilised as makeshift central defenders at times.

Rugani has experience playing in a system incorporating three centre-backs under both Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri, something Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will have noted.

The former Empoli youth player has made 22 appearances for Juventus across all competitons this season.