Atalanta star at centre of tug-of-war between Juventus and Inter

Serie A rivals Juventus and Inter are set to battle for the signature of Atalanta star Bryan Cristante, with both clubs keen to secure the midfielder.

The former AC Milan man has enjoyed two successful seasons in Bergamo since arriving on loan from Portuguese champions Benfica in 2016, leading to interest from a host of clubs.

Atalanta have completed the purchase of the Italian international for €4 million, but are expected to cash in on their prize asset. This has prompted Juventus sporting director Giuseppe Marotta to attempt to establish a first-option agreement with La Dea, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, this has been complicated by the close working relationship between Atalanta and Inter, who have also shown a strong interest in the 23-year-old.

Having recruited Roberto Gagliardini from La Dea, as well as loaned out promising young defender Alessandro Bastoni to them, Inter are confident that recent transactions stand them in good stead to fashion a deal for Cristante.

Cristante has scored 14 goals in 53 appearances for Atalanta and played a crucial role in their memorable 2016/17 season, in which they qualified for the Europa League.