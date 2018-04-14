Atalanta v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter will be hoping to pile the pressure onto both Lazio and Roma ahead of their Derby della Capitale on Sunday when they travel to Bergamo to face Atalanta.

Luciano Spalletti’s side currently sit just outside of the Champions League places with 59 points compared to the tallies of 60 held by both Roman clubs. In the last six rounds of Serie A fixtures only Fiorentina and Juventus have accumulated more points than the Milanese side.

Atalanta meanwhile have stuttered somewhat, but sit seventh in the form table during that same spell of six matches. The Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia is usually something of a fortress for the Bergamaschi but this season they have failed to hit their usual high standards at home and their form in their own ground ranks as just the ninth best in the top flight.

Gian Piero Gasperini continues to place his trust in youth by handing 19-year-old Musa Barrow his full debut, though he has featured on five occasions as a substitute this term.

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Masiello; Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Cristante; Barrow, Gomez

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Santon; Gagliardini, Borja Valero; Cancelo, Rafinha, Perisic; Icardi.