Balotelli open to Roma move but rules out AC Milan or Inter return

Mario Balotelli has admitted that he would consider joining Roma this summer, but shut the door on fellow Serie A trio AC Milan, Inter and Napoli.

The maverick striker has enjoyed a career renaissance since joining French club Nice from Liverpool in 2016, after previously representing Milan and Inter, but is out of contract at the end of the season.

This has prompted speculation that he could return to Serie A, but the Balotelli admitted that whilst he would enjoy playing for Inter again, only Roma offered a realistic option in Italy.

“I would go to Roma for the fans, for the club and for the players,” the 27-year-old told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I don’t think anybody would be disappointed if I joined them.

“I don’t think Napoli would be interested in me, [club president Aurelio] De Laurentiis doesn’t seem to like me much.”

Despite being a boyhood Milan fan, Balotelli made his professional debut with Inter and admitted he holds the Nerazzurri dearly.

“It’s true that I would like to go back to Inter because it is a great club with fantastic fans, but now everyone knows I’m a Milan supporter and so it could be difficult.

“I would never return to Milan though. I have nothing against the Rossoneri fans, but the club treated me badly, as if I was somebody who just happened to be there by chance, and discarded me as if I was not needed. I would only go back there if [former CEO Adriano] Galliani was there.”

Balotelli has scored 39 goals in 58 appearances with Nice, and has lifted the Premier League with Manchester City, as well as three Scudetti and the Champions League with Inter.