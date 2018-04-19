Barcelona and Manchester City keeping close watch on Roma star

After enjoying a stellar maiden season at Roma, young forward Cengiz Under has attracted the interest of Premier League champions Manchester City and La Liga leaders Barcelona.

The Turkey international rejected the advances of City last summer to join Roma and, after a slow start, has hit seven goals in his last 11 outings across Serie A and the Champions League.

Having netted in Roma’s 2-1 win over Genoa on Wednesday, Under has attracted the interest of Manchester City and Barcelona, with the pair both making enquiries about his availability, according to Corriere dello Sport.

However, Giallorossi sporting director Monchi has made it clear the Under is not for sale at any price, particularly as the 20-year-old is contracted until 2022.

Under arrived at Roma from Turkish league runners up Basaksehir for €13 million and has gone on to make 26 appearances for the Lupi this term.

The Sindirgi native has scored four goals in eight appearances for Turkey after making his debut against Kosovo in November 2016.