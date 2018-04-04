Barcelona v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Roma travel to the Camp Nou to take on Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final.

In the four games played between the sides since 2002, each team has one win a piece, though the last match the Giallorossi had against Barcelona ended 6-1 to the Catalans.

Eusebio Di Francesco will have to keep an eye on Lionel Messi of course, as the Argentine has 12 goals against Italian teams, two of which have come against Roma.

Barcelona are also unbeaten in their last nine Champions League matches, while Roma have won just one of their last 13 away games in the competition.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Iniesta, Rakitic Umtiti, Messi, Suarez

Roma: Alisson, Bruno Peres, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov, Pellegrini, De Rossi, Strootman, Florenzi, Dzeko, Perotti