Benevento v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus will be looking to tighten their grip on a seventh successive Scudetto when they make the trip south to face Benevento on Saturday afternoon.

After a disappointing defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League tie, Massimiliano Allegri may have to turn his attention back to domestic action.

The Witches should provide Juve with easier opposition and their survival chances look all but gone at this point as they sit 13 points adrift at the foot of the table with just 13 points.

Benevento: Puggioni; Sagna, Tosca, Djimsiti, Venuti; Viola, Sandro, Djuricic; Guilherme, Diabate, Brignola.

Juventus: Szczesny; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Matuidi, Pjanic, Marchisio; Cuadrado, Mandzukic, Dybala.