Bologna v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

With qualification for European football on the line, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso turns to Patrick Cutrone to lead the line for the visit to Bologna in Serie A.

After a mid-season revival, the Rossoneri have fallen flat in recent weeks and languish in seventh, and were stunned by basement club Benevento last time out.

Squaring off against mid-table Bologna, Cutrone is flanked by Suso and the returning Hakan Calhanoglu, whilst Franck Kessie and Giacomo Bonaventura are joined by Manuel Locatelli in the heart of midfield. The latter replaces Lucas Biglia, who fractured two vertebrae in the 1-0 defeat to Benevento.

Alessio Romagnoli is still ruled out through injury, so Leonardo Bonucci and Cristian Zapata make up the central defensive pairing.

Bologna have all but secured their Serie A status and cannot break into the top half of the table, whilst coach and former Milan star Roberto Donadoni is expected to depart at the end of the campaign.

Rodrigo Palacio starts up front, with Federico Di Francesco and Simone Verdi either side of him in the absence of Mattia Destro.

The Veltri will look to former Rossoneri midfielder Andrea Poli to provide the creative spark in midfield, and he is joined by Blerim Dzemaili and Erick Pulgar.

Bologna: Mirante; Mbaye, De Maio, Gonzalez, Masina; Poli, Pulgar, Dzemaili; Verdi, Palacio, Di Francesco

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Bonucci, Zapata, Rodriguez; Kessie, Locatelli, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu