Bonucci: AC Milan forced Juventus to play the perfect game

After Juventus scored two late goals to down AC Milan 3-1, Rossoneri captain Leonardo Bonucci was in no doubt as to how good the Bianconeri had to be to get the three points.

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring, before Bonucci bagged the equaliser. However, Juan Cuadrado, then Sami Khedira got two goals in the final 10 minutes to ensure a vital Juve win.

“What we lack now is the physicality,” Bonucci told Mediaset Premium, “which allows you to be competitive in Europe, and in Italy against teams like Juventus. We have to raise the bar in this aspect.

“The result is a pity, but we had a great team in front of us, and they had to play a perfect match.”

Despite scoring against his former team, Bonucci made no secret of his delight and celebrated in front of the travelling Milan fans.

“Before the game I had decided not to celebrate, but then when I saw what Juve fans did, I decided to,” he said.

“When I wore the Juventus shirt, I gave everything for it, and everyone is free to think what they like. I’m sorry, as I gave a lot to Juventus.

“There were things that led me to where I am now, and now I’ll give everything for the Milan shirt.”