Buffon: Juventus-Real Madrid is an even tie

Real Madrid are not invincible when it comes to the Champions League, according to Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon, who believes their quarter-final clash is a 50/50 tie.

Since the Bianconeri’s semi-final victory three years ago en route to a disappointing loss in the final to Barcelona, no team has managed to eliminate Los Blancos from the competition.

The onus is on the Old Lady to step up and do so once again and while Buffon was full of high praise for Zinedine Zidane’s men, he has complete confidence in his own side.

“Real Madrid are the best team in the world by some distance and does anyone even doubt that? They have won three Champions Leagues in the last four years so that says it all,” he told MARCA.

“They are number one and nobody can deny that but no team is invincible. They’re a very difficult team to beat and Real Madrid may be the favourites but it is a 50/50 tie.

“We have to be ambitious because there’s history and then there’s the present. We are also a great team and we are also a team who knows what it takes to win titles.”

Understandably when it comes to Los Blancos, Juve’s heavy 4-1 loss to them in last year’s final in Wales wasn’t far from his mind and he believes that such a big win flattered their opponents, who took advantage of the little moments.

“Of course I have replayed that final in my head a lot but it will never change. The best team on the pitch that day won the match,” he added.

“What we must do now is show our quality and our way of playing in order to get even. We weren’t that bad in the final to lose so heavily. There are moments in games when luck smiles on you and it didn’t for us that day.”