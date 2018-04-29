Calhanoglu guides wasteful AC Milan past Bologna

AC Milan overcame a slow start to get their European qualification hopes back on track with a 2-1 victory over Bologna at the Stadio Renata Dall’Ara in Serie A.

A superb low Hakan Calhanoglu drive put the Rossoneri ahead on the half-hour mark, although Bologna looked to have hit back immediately. Riccardo Orsolini fired in from a corner, but saw his goal disallowed for a handball in the build up.

On the stroke of half-time, the Diavolo made the most of a midfield error to double their advantage, with Giacomo Bonaventura coolly finishing Calhanoglu’s smart assist. Milan dominated the second half but squandered numerous chances and faced a nervy finish when Sebastien De Maio pulled a goal back.

Bologna were almost handed an early lead, as a poor Manuel Locatelli pass was miscontrolled by Davide Calabria on the edge of the box, allowing Orsolini to steal in. A well-timed Cristian Zapata interception removed the danger before the Bologna forward could pull the trigger.

The Rossoblu came close once more after a quarter of an hour. Andrea Poli’s low pass found Rodrigo Palacio on the edge of the box, and the former Inter forward wriggled past Leonardo Bonucci and cut back, before seeing his effort blocked by Zapata.

The hosts had the ball in the back of the net within 20 minutes, but were left ruing the linesman’s flag. Simone Verdi unleashed a vicious effort from range that cannoned off Locatelli’s back and looped up for Orsolini to power a header on goal. The ball cannoned off the post before Palacio slotted home, but was adjudged to be offside.

After such an uninspired start, the Diavolo burst into life and broke the deadlock. Bonucci’s long ball was chested down by Franck Kessie in the penalty area for Patrick Cutrone, and the striker’s squared pass was driven into the bottom corner in style by Calhanoglu, giving Antonio Mirante no chance.

Bologna looked to have hit back immediately. Ibrahima Mbaye’s back post header was palmed behind by Gianluigi Donnarumma, and the home side found the net from the resulting corner.

De Maio nodded the delivery across the face of goal, and Palacio held off Ricardo Rodriguez before teeing up Orsolini to smash the ball home. However, referee Piero Giacomelli chalked the goal off via VAR, ruling that an attempted Calabria clearance in the build up came off Palacio’s arm.

Milan doubled their lead in first half stoppages, through Bonaventura. Rodriguez pounced on an Erick Pulgar mistake to find Calhanoglu between the lines, and the Turkish midfielder slotted Bonaventura in to skip past Adam Masina and fire in.

Milan started the second period brightly, with Kessie showing great strength to turn Masina and get to the byline, before whipping in a dangerous cross, forcing a diving headed Mbaye clearance.

The Rossoneri then hit the post as they began to build momentum. Cutrone burst forward before firing an angled drive across the face of goal, and after seeing it come back off the woodwork, Suso was unable to turn in the follow up.

Suso inexplicably squandered a glorious opportunity to put the result beyond doubt on the hour, after being served up the chance to get on scoresheet on a plate. Kessie found Calhanoglu with a lofted pass, and his quick feet left De Maio trailing before releasing Suso. The Spaniard contrived to blaze over from inside the area under little pressure, letting Bologna off the hook.

The visitors were piling on the pressure but couldn’t break through. Suso waltzed into the box and cut across for the unmarked Cutrone, but his low effort was magnificently stopped by Mirante.

Bologna finally woke up and came close through Palacio, but his long-range effort deflected just wide of the post. Amidst the panic of the resulting corner, a loose ball fell to the forward’s feet, but his prodded effort was cleared off the line by Calabria.

Milan rattled the woodwork again, as Bonaventura smashed Calhanoglu’s cutback against the crossbar, before Bologna were handed a lifeline.

Simone Verdi latched on to a loose ball to deliver a first-time cross into a crowded penalty area, and De Maio rose highest to head past Donnarumma and halve the deficit.

The Rossoblu almost drew level immediately after, with Donnarumma’s superb one-handed block preventing Mbaye from completing an incredible comeback with a powerful strike.

After that scare, Milan settled the game down and took control of possession to see the match out. Bologna committed a number of players forward but were unable to carve out a clear chance.

The victory sees Milan remain in seventh, one point behind Atalanta in the final Europa League qualifying spot. Bologna maintain their spot in 12th and travel to league leaders Juventus next.