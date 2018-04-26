Candreva: Excited Inter ready for angry Juventus

Ahead of the weekend’s Derby d’Italia, Inter winger Antonio Candreva has laughed off claims that Juventus are in crisis and is wary of a reaction from the champions.

The Bianconeri’s bid for seven in a row has came under threat somewhat thanks to a recent draw against Crotone and defeat at home to second-placed Napoli.

Rivals Inter have a big chance to play their own part in dethroning Juventus if they can avoid defeat against Massimiliano Allegri’s men on Saturday, a prospect Candreva is relishing.

“Obviously we can’t wait to play in this game. We are chasing the teams in front of us so we know that we ourselves can’t afford to make any mistakes so it is a very important match,” the former Lazio ace told Premium Sport.

“Anyone who thinks that Juventus are in a crisis is making a big mistake. They are going to be angry about recent results. They are also the strongest team in Italy so all I know for sure is that it will be difficult.

“We aren’t going to have many chances to score so we must make the most of the ones that we get. Every detail, every centimetre, is going to make the difference.”

Candreva will also be hoping to end a wait of more than a year without a goal in Serie A, having last netted in the Milan derby on April 15, 2017.