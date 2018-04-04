Candreva praises group effort against AC Milan

Antonio Candreva was delighted with Inter’s performance as the Nerazzurri got a solid point in the derby against AC Milan.

He praised the team effort and underlined how the players and club firmly believe in a top four finish and a spot in next year’s Champions League.

“We have some regrets, because we had a great game,” the winger told reporters after the game.

“We wanted to win, but we had a great team performance anyway. We believe we can make it to the Champions League.

“We had a difficult period, but managed to get past it and showed we are still in the race [for the Champions League]. We need more points to get a top four finish.

The Italy international is still to find his first goal this season, but did not seem to be concerned about it: “What is important is the team. I would love to never score and make it to the Champions League. Me not scoring is a secondary thing.”