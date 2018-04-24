Cassano: Roma can beat Liverpool but winning Champions League step too far

Antonio Cassano is ready to cheer on former club Roma in their Champions League semi-final against Liverpool, but admits that he does not see them being able to win the competition.

The maverick forward became the most expensive teenager in the world when he joined Roma from Bari in 2001 for €30 million, and spent five years at the Stadio Olimpico before moving on to Real Madrid.

With Roma set to contest for a place in the final against Liverpool, FantAntonio insisted he was backing the Giallorossi, but believed a potential final against one of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich would be a step too far.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed for Roma in the Champions League, and I really hope they can win it,” the former AC Milan and Inter star told Sky Sport Italia.

“It will be difficult though, particularly once they reach the final. I can’t see beyond Real Madrid and Bayern.”

Cassano scored 52 goals in 161 appearances for Roma and lifted the Suppercoppa Italiana with the Lupi in 2001.