Champions League is coming to Inter | FIF Reaction LIVE from San Siro

The Derby della Madonnina ended in a goalless draw, a result that suits Inter more than AC Milan in the race for a Champions League finish.

The point keeps the Nerazzurri well ahead of the Rossoneri, killing hopes for a top four finish for Gennaro Gattuso’s team.

Vieri Capretta reacts live from the San Siro, with his analysis of the game and how this result could affect the rest of the season for Milan and Inter.

