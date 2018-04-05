Chelsea keen to tempt Juventus coach to London

Massimiliano Allegri appears to be the leading candidate to replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea coach at the end of the season, according to reports in England.

Despite the former Italy boss leading the Blues to the title last season, this year has been a frustrating one for him and the club and he is set to depart at the end of the campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, it is another Italian tactician with Juventus links who they want to replace Conte and initial contacts have even made between the parties through intermediaries about Allegri taking over at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is understood to be a big admirer of the former AC Milan coach and favours him above other names who have been linked such as Thomas Tuchel, Maurizio Sarri and Luis Enrique.

While initial contact with Allegri’s entourage has been reported, it is unclear at this time whether or not the Tuscan native would consider departing Turin at the end of the campaign.

Allegri still has two years left to run at the Allianz Stadium on a deal which is worth over €11 million.