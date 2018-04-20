Chelsea line up Roma coach as Conte replacement

Chelsea are bracing themselves for the departure of coach Antonio Conte, and have sounded out Roma tactician Eusebio Di Francesco as the ideal replacement.

Despite leading the Blues to Premier League glory in his maiden season, Conte has endured a difficult relationship with the Stamford Bridge club, with clashes over a perceived lack of investment arising as they languish in fifth this term.

Indeed, it is appearing increasingly unlikely that the Italian will remain in West London beyond his second season, prompting Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to turn his attention towards Conte’s compatriot Di Francesco, according to The Telegraph.

The Roma boss has caught the eye with a superb Champions League semi-final run, during which they thrashed Chelsea 3-0 in the group stages, in only his first season in the competition.

Prior to joining Roma last summer, the 48-year-old had enhanced his reputation by leading Sassuolo from Serie B into the Europa League, whilst playing attractive football.

Abramovich is thought to be keen to appoint a younger tactician with an emphasis on positive football, with Huddersfield’s David Wagner and Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann also in consideration.