Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Juventus fans and brands the Champions League ‘Real Madrid’s’

Following Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo took time to thank the Juventus fans who stood and applauded the magic of his second strike.

Ronaldo give Los Blancos a dream start, scoring after just three minutes, before a spectacular overhead kick doubled the lead just after the hour mark. Moments later Paulo Dybala was given his marching orders, then Marcelo wrapped up a convincing victory in Turin.

“It was a great goal,” he said of his instantly famous strike in a post-match interview with UEFA.”What can I say? It was fantastic. I didn’t expect to score that goal, but let’s speak about the game.

“I think the game was amazing and we scored three goals against Juventus, a great team. We played nice and of course I am happy. I helped the team, I scored two goals and it was a great night.”

Upon scoring the second, Ronaldo was given a standing ovation by the entire Allianz Stadium.

“It was an incredible moment,” he went on. “I want to thank all the Juventus fans as they have done something fantastic that has never happened to me during my career.

“This is our competition, I love playing in the Champions League, it’s a good result but we have to be careful in the second leg.”