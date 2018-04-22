Cuadrado: Everything depends on Juventus

Despite being beaten by Napoli, Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado was optimistic they can still win the Serie A title.

An 89th minute Kalidou Koulibaly header gave Napoli a stunning 1-0 victory over Juventus in Turin, which puts them right back on the heels of the Serie A leaders.

Juventus now sit just one point above Napoli in the standings, with trips to Roma and Inter to come, after a bullet from the Partenopei centre-back just as it looked like the match was set for a draw.

“We knew it was important to win,” Cuadrado told Premium Sport. “But it didn’t turn out the way we wanted.

“Napoli played well, and we now have to focus on the rest of the season. We are still at the top of Serie A, so everything depends on what we do.

“We are used to these types of moments, as was also the case against Real Madrid. We all said that despite the first leg we believed we could win, and now it’s the same thing.

“We have to give everything in the final few matches. The team is physically ok, but tonight wasn’t the game we expected.

“We are all a bit down, but we mustn’t think about it anymore. We are a point ahead [of Napoli] and have to play the rest of the games as if they were cup finals.

“This is football. We have to take it one game at a time. Napoli’s dribbling made us drop a little deeper than we wanted.

“Now we still believe we can win the title, as everything depends on us.”