De Rossi: Roma struggled with Liverpool’s speed

One of the main reasons for Roma’s downfall against Liverpool was an inability to cope with the pace of their attack, captain Daniele De Rossi has confessed.

His side were convincingly beaten 5-2 at Anfield on Tuesday night in their Champions League semi-final, although two late goals have given his side hope of another shock comeback.

“We didn’t do well at covering in deep areas but it is difficult to do that against players who are much faster than you. Nobody is going to blame the defence, that wouldn’t be fair,” he told Premium Sport.

“We all tried to play very aggressively even though we had the feeling that we didn’t have much impact in midfield due to them bypassing that area. They showed their quality and we made mistakes.

“It won’t be easy for us in the return leg but we have to start again from here. It is not impossible and we know that very well.”

In the previous round, Roma overturned a three-goal deficit by battling back from a 4-1 defeat in the first leg against Barcelona to beat the Blaugrana 3-0 in the Italian capital.