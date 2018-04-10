De Rossi: Stunning Barcelona win greatest moment of Roma career

Roma captain Daniele De Rossi has proclaimed that Tuesday’s incredible 3-0 victory to eliminate Barcelona in the Champions League Quarter-Final was one of the most special moments of his career.

The veteran midfielder has spent his entire professional career with the Giallorossi and helped his boyhood club into a first Semi-Final since 1984 by slotting home a second half penalty at the Stadio Olimpico.

It came either side of Edin Dzeko’s early goal and Kostas Manolas’ decisive late header, as Roma overturned a 4-1 first leg defeat to go through on away goals.

“Today is one of the best days of my Roma career,” De Rossi told Mediaset Premium after the final whistle. “I was moved to see the reaction of the supporters and I told my teammates that we were representing a crowd that continued to believe in us.

“This evening was one of the most beautiful moments of my career at this club.”

The 35-year-old has scored 61 goals in 588 appearances for Roma since debuting in 2001, and trails only Francesco Totti in number of games played for the Giallorossi.