Del Piero: I don’t understand Buffon rant after Real Madrid defeat

Alessandro Del Piero has admitted that he does not agree with former Juventus teammate Gianluigi Buffon’s post-match rant after the Bianconeri were dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Having overcome a three goal first leg deficit to lead 3-0 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Juventus were moments from forcing the tie into extra-time until Medhi Benatia conceded a stoppage time penalty, which was duly scored by Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the ensuing protests, Buffon was sent off by English referee Michael Oliver, prompting the veteran goalkeeper to launch a stunning tirade post-match, though this did not go down well with Del Piero.

“When Gigi spoke about the referees, in all honesty I found it hard to understand,” a visibly uncomfortable Del Piero declared on Sky Sport Italia’s L’Originale show soon after the final whistle.

“I don’t understand why we keep going back to incidents in the first leg. Football is like this, with good moments and bad moments. I’m sure that in a few days he will have something different to say about the referee.”

Juventus icon Del Piero played alongside Buffon with the Bianconeri from 2001 until he departed for Sydney FC in 2012. The pair were teammates for the Italian national team and lifted the World Cup together in 2006.