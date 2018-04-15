Di Francesco critical of Roma after Lazio stalemate

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco admitted his side did not play to their usual standards as they laboured to a 0-0 draw against Lazio in the Derby della Capitale on Sunday.

Despite twice hitting the woodwork through Bruno Peres and Edin Dzeko, the Giallorossi were second best for much of the encounter and lacked the intensity that saw them thrash Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Indeed, Lazio had looked most likely to break the deadlock until Stefan Radu was sent off late on, but Di Francesco touched on why his side appeared to favour playing in the Champions League over Serie A.

“It was a poor match with a lot of fouls, but our movement was not good enough during some stages,” the former Sassuolo tactician told Sky Sport Italia. “We were forced to play in a certain manner but had to take risks to score.

“Paradoxically it is easier for us to play in the Champions League, as our style favours us more in Europe. Teams like Barcelona like to express themselves and play with the ball, which allows us to play our own game. In Serie A we struggle as teams tighten up.”

Roma must turn their attention towards two Serie A fixtures, against Genoa and S.P.A.L. respectively, before taking on Liverpool at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.