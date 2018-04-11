Di Francesco: I want Roma in the Champions League final

An incredible night at the Stadio Olimpico saw Roma complete an amazing 3-0 comeback to win the Champions League quarter-final on away goals, with the aggregate score being 4-4.

Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi then Kostas Manolas got the goals, but credit should go to Giallorossi coach Eusebio Di Francesco who masterminded the historic win.

“I believed we could do it,” Di Francesco told the press, after receiving a round of applause. “I’m the coach and I wanted to give my players a chance of winning, that’s why I chose to play 3-4-3.

“We played with the same philosophy and also managed to take any space away from Barcelona.

“The team took the responsibility of playing with the idea that there was nothing to lose, and also having that desire to win. We prepared brilliantly, and only because of this could we beat Barcelona.

“I wanted to bring more attackers into the central area, and when you are defending against a team which plays like that, it is impossible for you to attack.

“Today we forced Ter Stegen to play a lot of long balls forward. I was a little crazy to try this, as there was the risk that it didn’t work and we would concede, but we managed it and I have to thank all my players, who are not rubbish as some people sometimes say.

“I didn’t sleep the night before, as I was thinking about how I could give the team something extra. We made mistakes against Fiorentina, but tonight we never made any.

“Tonight I’m happy as we have become one with a philosophy. Fortunately I managed to convey that philosophy, and now we must think of getting to the final because we deserve it, and must succeed in showing everyone we belong at the top.

“Italian football needed a European team, and we were this in every respect.

“The Champions League has given some players a different motivation, and changed the environment, in Serie A we have to try and play with the same application as we do in Europe, which will of course require a leap in quality.”