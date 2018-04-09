Di Francesco: Why can’t Roma achieve a miracle against Barcelona?

Roma may need a miracle against Barcelona in the Champions League but coach Eusebio Di Francesco sees no reason why they can’t pull one off on Tuesday night.

Following last week’s clash at the Camp Nou, the Giallorossi have a massive mountain to climb in the wake of their 4-1 defeat, although Edin Dzeko’s late consolation does give them a glimmer of hope.

While the ex-Sassuolo tactician knows how big an ask it is for his side, he insisted that they belief and play to their best, then take things as they come in the Eternal City.

“Why can’t there be a miracle?” he said to the press in Monday’s press conference. “We have the obligation to give our best. We have to try to do something important, giving our best to defend our colours.

“Of course it is difficult but we have to believe and we have to try. Just like we did in the first leg, we must try. We must also close down their passing avenues better.”

Di Francesco also explained that the mindset and mental strength built up at their opponents over years of success is something he wants to breed into his side as it has been lacking for too long at the Stadio Olimpico.

“This Barcelona team wasn’t built in a day. Their mentality has been developed over several years and it is their big strength,” he continued.

“That ability and mentality has to be built in Trigoria because I listen to people talk about a winning mentality but we have won very little here and it is in the past. That will come with time and give consistency to our work.”