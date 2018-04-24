Di Francesco: Roma must believe they can beat Liverpool, like Barcelona

After a disastrous first leg against Liverpool. Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco is hoping the Giallorossi can summon the same resolve they did to overturn a first leg loss against Barcelona.

A sensational performance from Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool slay Roma 5-2 at Anfield, to take control of their Champions League semi-final tie. After bagging his 42nd and 43rd goals of the season, Salah laid on two others, first for Saido Mane, then Roberto Firmino as Roma were unable to live with the Reds’ frontline.

Firmino then got his second, before Edin Dzeko managed a late equaliser, and Diego Perotti bagged another from the penalty spot. In the quarter-final, Roma overturned a 4-1 first leg defeat against Barcelona, to win 3-0 in Rome.

“Liverpool’s play was predictable,” Di Francesco began. “With three attackers, when you don’t have that quality at the back, or read the game well, you lose those duels.

“If you aren’t on top form, then it is normal that certain things can happen and we weren’t there at all.

“We didn’t move the ball properly when we won it from them.

“If we concede a goal, it is our fault. If we score a goal it is Liverpool’s. We were naive, but cannot give up and this side must show it’s character.

“We did well in the first 25 minutes, but when you don’t win certain duels and don’t show determination in the different phases of play, it doesn’t matter how you play.

“The hope must be there, otherwise I wouldn’t be in this job. We won’t talk about miracles, because things don’t come through miracles, but by hard work.

“Just like we believed against Barcelona, we have to believe in that now.”